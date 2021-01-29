Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 29, 2021: 14,165 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,165 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 26 more than Thursday. There have been 270 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 67,852 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,420/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday (the last day new data was available):

Bristol — 385 cases

Paddock Lake — 227 cases

Salem Lakes — 920 cases

Randall — 204 cases

Twin Lakes — 355 cases

Wheatland — 225 cases

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 539.915 positive tests and 2,498,517 negative tests with 5,860 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 51,716 positives as of Friday.