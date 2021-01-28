Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 10 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12200 block of Highway C for a report of a crash.
Per dispatch: Two vehicle involved; injuries being reported.
