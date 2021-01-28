Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jan 28th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12200 block of Highway C for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Two vehicle involved; injuries being reported.

