Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 28, 2021: 14,139 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,139 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 48 more than Wednesday. There have been 268 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 67,733 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,404/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 385 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 227 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 920 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 204 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 355 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 225 cases

Paris — 91 cases

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 538,348 positive tests and 2,493,144 negative tests with 5,811 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 51,551 positives as of Thursday.