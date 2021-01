Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 6:54 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 16100 block of Highway N.

Per dispatch: A single vehicle is reportedly rolled over.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Paris command on the scene reports vehicle is on its side in the middle of Highway N.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. — Incident command reports to dispatch that occupant has been freed from vehicle.