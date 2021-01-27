Local students named to UW-Whitewater fall semester 2020 Dean’s List

The following students with local ties were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.
- Marina Anderson, Twin Lakes
- Joe Banish, Silver Lake
- Rachel Barnes, Twin Lakes
- Ashlyn Brey, Silver Lake
- Vince Cmaroto, Trevor
- Kelly Crowe, Bristol
- Grady Duffy, Twin Lakes
- Jared Epping, Twin Lakes
- Ashley Falasz, Twin Lakes
- Morgan Fisher, Trevor
- Noah Fox, Salem
- Madison Garland, Salem
- Dylan Griffin, Twin Lakes
- Sydney Griffiths, Trevor
- Bekah Gruener, Bristol
- Hannah Gruener, Bristol
- Kyle Grzyb, Trevor
- Maggie Hillock, Paddock Lake
- Olivia Hinze, Salem
- Alfred Hodges, Twin Lakes
- Sarah Hutchinson, Twin Lakes
- Trent Jones, Trevor
- Parker Krumm, Bristol
- Maxx Lomas, Trevor
- Stephanie Mays, Twin Lakes
- Kael Moran, Silver Lake
- Talia Nordigian, Twin Lakes
- Alex Parys, Salem
- Jaimie Popanda, Twin Lakes
- Antoni Porwit, Twin Lakes
- Ellie Rovik, Silver Lake
- Krissy Swatkowski, Kenosha
- Mary Teumer, Trevor
- Jared Ticha, Twin Lakes
- Megan Turk, Twin Lakes
- Jordyn VanZeeland, Twin Lakes
- Emily Vershowske, Twin Lakes
- Jennifer Young, Salem
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“I’d like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List – a benchmark that reflects a strong record of academic achievement,” said interim Provost Greg Cook. “The 2020 fall semester was one unlike any other, as our Warhawks persevered during a pandemic and challenging circumstances. Through hard work and determination – and with the support of our outstanding faculty and staff – these Warhawks excelled and are to be commended.”
The Registrar’s Office reports 3,921 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.