Local students named to UW-Whitewater fall semester 2020 Dean’s List

The following students with local ties were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.

Marina Anderson, Twin Lakes

Joe Banish, Silver Lake

Rachel Barnes, Twin Lakes

Ashlyn Brey, Silver Lake

Vince Cmaroto, Trevor

Kelly Crowe, Bristol

Grady Duffy, Twin Lakes

Jared Epping, Twin Lakes

Ashley Falasz, Twin Lakes

Morgan Fisher, Trevor

Noah Fox, Salem

Madison Garland, Salem

Dylan Griffin, Twin Lakes

Sydney Griffiths, Trevor

Bekah Gruener, Bristol

Hannah Gruener, Bristol

Kyle Grzyb, Trevor

Maggie Hillock, Paddock Lake

Olivia Hinze, Salem

Alfred Hodges, Twin Lakes

Sarah Hutchinson, Twin Lakes

Trent Jones, Trevor

Parker Krumm, Bristol

Maxx Lomas, Trevor

Stephanie Mays, Twin Lakes

Kael Moran, Silver Lake

Talia Nordigian, Twin Lakes

Alex Parys, Salem

Jaimie Popanda, Twin Lakes

Antoni Porwit, Twin Lakes

Ellie Rovik, Silver Lake

Krissy Swatkowski, Kenosha

Mary Teumer, Trevor

Jared Ticha, Twin Lakes

Megan Turk, Twin Lakes

Jordyn VanZeeland, Twin Lakes

Emily Vershowske, Twin Lakes

Jennifer Young, Salem

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“I’d like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List – a benchmark that reflects a strong record of academic achievement,” said interim Provost Greg Cook. “The 2020 fall semester was one unlike any other, as our Warhawks persevered during a pandemic and challenging circumstances. Through hard work and determination – and with the support of our outstanding faculty and staff – these Warhawks excelled and are to be commended.”

The Registrar’s Office reports 3,921 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.