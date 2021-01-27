Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 27, 2021: 14,091 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,091 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 34 more than Tuesday. There have been 268 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 67,588 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,376/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 384 cases

Paddock Lake — 226 cases

Salem Lakes — 917 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 201 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 353 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 225 cases

Paris — 91 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 536,546 positive tests and 2,486,960 negative tests with 5,787 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 51,373 positives as of Wednesday.