Units responding for crash on I-94 off ramp

At about 9:52 a.m., local fire and rescue units are responding for a crash on the off ramp from southbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 165.
Bristol Fire and Rescue chief is in command. Paris Fire and Rescue is responding with an additional ambulance.
