Units responding for crash on I-94 off ramp

Jan 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:52 a.m., local fire and rescue units are responding for a crash on the off ramp from southbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 165.

Bristol Fire and Rescue chief is in command. Paris Fire and Rescue is responding with an additional ambulance.

Posted in: I-94 crashes, Police/fire.

