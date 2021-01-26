Units responding for crash on I-94

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:55 a.m., units from multiple departments are responding to an incident on I-94 at about the 12200 block of I-94.

Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire Department units are on the scene.

Among the departments staging in a parking lot at Highway 50 and I-94 are Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes of I-94 are closed.

UPDATE about 9:23 a.m. — Bristol command release all staging units to return to quarters.