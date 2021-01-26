Units responding for crash along state line

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:16 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 18200 block of 128th Street along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Reported by Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Another call received by dispatch placing crash in the 16700 block of 128th Street.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Dispatch reports that deputies on the scene say location is closer to 17000 block of 128th Street. Entire roadway blocked.

UPDATE 4:21 p.m. — Bristol unit arriving on scene reports multiple vehicles with moderate to heavy damage. Command requests an additional medical unit be dispatched from Newport Fire Protection District.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — Bristol command reports three vehicles involved with injuries. Newport ambulance unit reports they are on their way.