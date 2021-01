Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

We measured an additional 2.5 inches of snow fall from between about 5:40 a.m. and about 10 a.m. at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

That brings this snow event to a total of about 5 inches since snow began falling last night, with snow still falling.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.