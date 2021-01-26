Snow report Jan. 26: 2.5 inches

We measured about 2.5 inches of snow on the ground at westofthei.com HQ in Paddock Lake at about 5:40 a.m., Tuesday.

That’s from when snow began falling sometime last night.

Getting a reading was complicated by drifting. Some areas in our general measuring area were bare due to drifting.

It was still snowing and blowing while we measured.

Local schools are announcing closures.

The forecast for Tuesday has not changed. A National Weather Service winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., at this point. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected during the day. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph continue. The NWS says the combination of snow and wind “could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and linger into the evening commute.”