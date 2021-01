Local school districts have been announcing closures this morning due to weather.

Closed for the day are:

Bristol School.

Central High School.

Wilmot High School.

Riverview School.

Lakewood School.

Salem School.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School.

Brighton School.

Wheatland Center School.

Closed for in-person instruction are:

Randall School (all virtual school day; check in with teacher online).