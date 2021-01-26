Jan. 26 Paris Town Board meeting cancelled

Jan 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

An announcement from the Paris town government:

Due to weather conditions, the Town Board meeting scheduled for January 26th, 2021 at 7:00pm will be canceled. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

