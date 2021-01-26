Jan. 26 Paris Town Board meeting cancelled

An announcement from the Paris town government:
Due to weather conditions, the Town Board meeting scheduled for January 26th, 2021 at 7:00pm will be canceled. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
Western Kenosha County's news source
An announcement from the Paris town government:
Due to weather conditions, the Town Board meeting scheduled for January 26th, 2021 at 7:00pm will be canceled. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
Posted in: Paris, Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress