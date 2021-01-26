Jan. 26, 2021 snow-related incidents report

The following is a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department about weather-related incident response from midnight through 11 a.m.:

On January 26th, 2021 Kenosha County experienced a winter storm warning. Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from midnight through 11 a.m.:

— 4 crashes with injuries

— 14 property-damage crashes

— 6 assist motorists

At 8:00 AM our department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of l-94 northbound for 2 semi-tractors that jackknifed. The lnterstate was shut down and traffic was diverted for over an hour. (Other reporting from westofthei.com here.)

At about 9:30 AM KSD deputies investigated a second crash involving 2 semi-trucks that jackknifed on l-94 at STH L58 Northbound. The interstate was shut down for about one hour.

At this time (about 11:35 a.m.) there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. The roadways remain hazardous and slippery, and we urge the community to exercise extreme caution when traveling.