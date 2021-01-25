Winter weather advisory issued; latest snow outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory, which calls for sizable snow and high winds, is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Monday to 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Snow is expected to start falling late this afternoon and pick up during evening hours with the peak coming from about 8 p.m., Monday to 8 a.m., Tuesday. Snow is likely to continue until Tuesday 5 p.m.

In all, our area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The snow will be accompanied by a steady 15 to 20 mph wind with gusts as high as 30 mph. Says the NWS about the result of the snow and wind:

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

After the early week snow blast, snow is not in the forecast again until Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s this week. Monday’s and Tuesday’s high temperature will be 31.

Winter weather advisories are issued for “any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning,” says the NWS.

The advisory area is focused on southern Wisconsin.

The forecast is little more snowy to the south of us in Illinois. Lake County is under a winter storm warning with a forecast of 4 to 8 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Chicago has a forecast of 4 to 9 inches of snow.