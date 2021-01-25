Winter storm warning issued; update on snow forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Monday to 6 p.m., Tuesday. The warning replaces a previously issued winter weather advisory.

The snow forecast has changed a little on the high side. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 3 to 7 inches of snow total for Monday night and Tuesday. The storm warning text says 5 to 9 inches possible. Snow should be most intense between about 10 p.m., Monday through 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Winds are still expected to be significant with steady wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph, says the warning text. Blowing snow and low visibility should result.