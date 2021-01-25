Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 25, 2021: 13,999 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,999 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 77 more than Friday. There have been 262 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 67,724 negative test results, a positive rate of 8321/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 379 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 224 cases

Salem Lakes — 905 cases (4 more than Friday)

Randall — 199 cases

Twin Lakes — 348 cases (4 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 223 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 90 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 533,917 positive tests and 2,477,588 negative tests with 5,699 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 51,032 positives as of Monday.