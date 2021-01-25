Highway B closure in Brighton; Highway NN closure in Paris to begin Wednesday

From the Kenosha County Highway Department:

Kenosha County Highway B (288th Avenue) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic in the 900 block beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, for a We Energies utility project.

Reopening of the road is expected by Friday, Jan. 29. A detour will be posted.

Another project in the area — the installation of a culvert in the 21200 block of Highway NN (45th Street) — is also set to begin Wednesday, Jan. 27, continuing into Friday, Jan. 29. This project was to begin Monday, Jan. 25, but was pushed back due to anticipated snowfall.

Highway NN will be closed to through traffic at the site of the culvert. A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway 45 (200th Avenue), Highway K (60th Street) and Highway EW (232nd Avenue).