The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Resolution 2021-01-04 Ratifying Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $1,275,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021a.

Consideration of a motion to approve various requests by Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association relating to a winter Hockey Tournament on Lake Mary.

The full agenda is available here.