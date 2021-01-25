Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Jan. 26, 2021

Jan 25th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

The board will meet in the Intermediate Library. Public access to allow for social distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room. A livestream of the meeting will be available here starting at the time of the meeting.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Approval of Open Enrollment Openings for the 2021-2022 School Year
    C. COVID-19 Vaccine: Staff Feedback, Student/Staff Infection/Quarantine Information, Consideration of Any Necessary Board Action Related to
    COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • Approval of Roofing Bid.
  • Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities.

The full agenda is available here.

