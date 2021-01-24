Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board meeting Jan. 25, 2021

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday with a closed session at 6:45 p.m. and open session at 7 p.m. at the school in the music room.

An audio only livestream of the meeting will be available here.

The closed session is for considering the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee

over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

Agenda items from the open session include:

COVID-19 Update.

Possible Approval of 2021-22 School Calendar.

Virtual Charter School Committee Update and Possible Virtual Charter School Application.

School-Sponsored Before/After School Activities.

The full agenda is available here.