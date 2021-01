Note: This is a paid announcement from Luisa’s Restaurant. — DH

Lusia’s Restaurant is offering football game deals this Sunday, the day of the NFL NFC Conference Championship game with New Orleans facing Green Bay.

Luisa’s will be open this Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. The following deals are available dine in, carry out or delivery hot to your door:

Luisa’s is located at 6806 317th Ave., Wheatland. Phone: 262-537-4795.