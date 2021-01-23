Snow outlook for Saturday night and Monday night

Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

The National Weather Service doesn’t expect us to see a lot of snow Saturday night, but the chances of some more sizable snowfall Monday night into Tuesday is increasing.

Saturday night and Sunday about 1 inch total is possible, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

Snow comes back into the picture Monday afternoon and even more so Monday evening, with 2 to 4 inches possible by Monday night. Tuesday could add another inch.

High temperatures should be in at least the low 30s, Sunday through Friday, with a warm-up into the high 30s possible for next Saturday.

/National Weather Service