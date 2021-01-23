Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Jan. 23, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m., Monday.

The board is meeting virtually. The meeting will be accessible for public monitoring by clicking here at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to board members and made a part of the meeting.

Among the agenda items are:

Approve contribution letter to Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue for medical

supplies and assets received from Silver Lake Rescue Squad that are currently in service with Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue. Tabled from 1/11/2021 town board meeting.

Receive letter from Attorney Stephen M. Clubb, Rizzo & Diersen S.C., regarding Gail Schoch bequest to the Town of Wheatland of property to be used for a dog park and discussion.

The full agenda is available here.