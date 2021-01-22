Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 22, 2021: 13,922 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,922 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 53 more than Thursday. There have been 258 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,982 negative test results, a positive rate of 8275/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 378 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 224 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 901 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Randall — 199 cases

Twin Lakes — 344 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 222 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 89 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 530,171 positive tests and 2,463,344 negative tests with 5,643 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 50,585 positives as of Friday.