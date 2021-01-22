Colder Friday; snow for Saturday night

The National Weather Service latest, local forecast calls for a cold Friday and some snow over the weekend.

Temperatures are not expected to get out of the teens Friday with a high of 17. Wind from 5 to 15 mph means wind chill values between -5 and 5. Friday night’s low will be 1.

The snow is most likely to fall after midnight Saturday night, with 1 to 2 inches of light and fluffy accumulation possible.

Snow may continue into Sunday, perhaps mixed with freezing rain at times. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and less than 1 inch of snow accumulation Sunday.

A 40 percent chance of snow returns to the forecast Monday night.

/National Weather Service graphic