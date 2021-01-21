Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 21, 2021: 13,869 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,869 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 49 more than Wednesday. There have been 257 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,790 negative test results, a positive rate of 8244/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 376 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 223 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 895 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 199 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 341 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 221 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 87 cases

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 528,101 positive tests and 2,457,032 negative tests with 5,607 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 50,317 positives as of Thursday.