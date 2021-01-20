Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 20, 2021: 13,820 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,820 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 50 more than Tuesday. There have been 256 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,651 negative test results, a positive rate of 8214/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday (.1 percent higher than Tuesday).

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 374 cases (1 more than Tuesday

Paddock Lake — 220 cases

Salem Lakes — 891 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 198 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 340 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 219 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 87 cases

Brighton — 99 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 525,924 positive tests and 2,450,522 negative tests with 5,562 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 50,141 positives as of Wednesday.