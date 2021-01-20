Cold start to Wednesday

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Numbers can be deceptive if you don’t know the whole story. Such is the case with the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday.

There’s going to be a high of 32 Wednesday. But that won’t be reached until about 10 p.m.

In the meantime, the morning will be cold. At 5:45 a.m. , it’s about 10. It may be noon before the thermometer gets into the 20s.

Wind chill will be a factor too, with the low temperature the factor nin the morning and then increasing wind speed contributing as the day goes on.

With Wednesday night’s low reaching just 27, Thursday looks like a nice late January day: High in the low 30s and sunny.