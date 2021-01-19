Up and down temperatures expected this week

If you’ve gotten comfortable with an overcast day with a high temperature in the 30s — like we have seemingly had for weeks — you may be in for a bit of a shock this week.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate from 30s down into the 20s and back and back down again this week, says the latest, local National Wearther Service forecast.

The first period of cold comes Tuesday, with a high in the low 20s and a low Tuesday night flirting with single digits.

Temperatures will be back in the 30 range we have been so used to for Wednesday and Thursday before plunging again Friday when the high will reach just 22. Friday nights low will be 5.

Saturday and Sunday will both have highs in the 20s, but 30s are expected to return Monday.

The most substantial chance for precipitation comes Tuesday, with light snow possible during the day. Less than a half inch of accumulation is expected.