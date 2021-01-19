Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 19, 2021: 13,770 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,770 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 83 more than Monday. There have been 250 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,518 negative test results, a positive rate of 8185/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 373 cases

Paddock Lake — 220 cases (4 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 889 cases (11 more than Monday)

Randall — 197 cases (4 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 338 cases (2 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 216 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 87 cases

Brighton — 99 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 524,402 positive tests and 2,445,399 negative tests with 5,512 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 49,938 positives as of Tuesday,