Deputy responding for road hazard in Paddock Lake

At about 2:05 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding to a report of a road hazard at the intersection of Highway 50 and 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: An unoccupied car is blocking the intersection.
