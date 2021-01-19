Deputy responding for road hazard in Paddock Lake

Jan 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 2:05 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding to a report of a road hazard at the intersection of Highway 50 and 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: An unoccupied car is blocking the intersection.

