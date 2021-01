The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

To approve Resolution #R21-01 entering into a five-year property assessment agreement with Associated Appraisal Consultants.

Approve Ordinance 21-01, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 7.52 of the village code of ordinances, relating to water utility district user rates.

The full agenda is available here.