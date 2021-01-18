Village Hall groundbreaking

Officials gathered late Monday afternoon for the groundbreaking of the new Twin Lakes village hall. The new site is just across the street from the current village hall at 108 E. Main St. The village board has been working on this project for over a year.

Scherrer Construction will begin in the next several weeks, especially if the weather stays about the same. They hope to have it completed by Halloween, at a cost of about $2.9 million.

The new hall will have twice the room of the current building. The upper floor will be the village offices. The lower floor, accessible from Lance Drive, will be a community center.

According to Greg Saucerman, in his book “Summer Enchantment” The current village hall is partly the Randall town hall, which was built before 1910. No one knows how old it is. It also served as a community center. Twin Lakes added on to the building in 1949 and 1976.