Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 18, 2021: 13,687 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,687 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 115 more than Friday. There have been 248 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,399 negative test results, a positive rate of 8135/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 373 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 216 cases

Salem Lakes — 878 cases (8 more than Friday)

Randall — 193 cases

Twin Lakes — 336 cases (6 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 215 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 87 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 98 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 522,877 positive tests and 2,441,843 negative tests with 5,470 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 49,343 positives as of Friday (the last day for which new data is available).