Deaths Jan. 18, 2021: Mary Billie LaPalm Groves, James Roger Rulseh, Catherine A. Lee, Wesley D. McGuire

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Mary Billie LaPalm Groves, 92, formerly of Trevor, Bassett, and Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 17, 2021.

James Roger “Jim” Rulseh, 65, died Jan. 16, 2021.

Catherine A. Lee, 69, formerly of Bristol, died Jan. 16, 2021.

Wesley D. McGuire, 71, of Burlington and formerly of Wheatland, died Jan. 17, 2021.

