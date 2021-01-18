A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex 12 week 9 Hole Winter Golf League registration underway

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Westosha Sports Complex. — DH

Westosha Sports Complex has announced its latest 12 week 9 Hole Winter Golf League.

Starts week of 1/26/21, see schedule located at the bottom. $20 per player per week, 3 installment payments of $80. First is required date of signing up, second due 2/2/21, third is due 3/2/21. First 8 players to sign up get choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time. Handicap is established after playing 45 holes. Once established we will apply handicap to the previous weeks. If a player already has an E6 handicap net scores will be tallied effective week one. A different 9 will be played each week. Tee boxes set at “blue” tees. Putting will be set up as a gimmie within 8 feet. Putting can be done from any spot within the simulator. If you are not on the green you must putt from a point even with the tee. When in the sand you must use the #5 blue tee. Total net score for entire league will decide winner of the league. Any missed weeks must be made up no later than 7 days before the final day of league play, and can only be made up during the week, NO WEEKENDS. If missing weeks are not made up you forfeit and cannot win any prize money. $5 per week per player will go towards prize pool 1st(40%), 2nd(30%), 3rd(20%), and last place(10%) will be awarded prize money.

Dates of play week of: 1/26, 2/2, 2/9, 2/16, 2/23, 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30, 4/6, 4/13

Call to register: 262-885-6110