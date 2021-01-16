Improvements for Highways C and U project to be subject of virtual public meeting Jan. 21

From the Kenosha County Highway Department:

Proposed improvements to the intersection of Kenosha County highways C and U in the Village of Bristol will be the subject of a virtual public involvement meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

The purpose of the proposed construction project is to address safety concerns and make improvements to traffic capacity operations at the intersection. Construction is expected to begin late this spring.

The meeting will include a brief presentation by project staff, followed by a question-and-answer session. the public may join the meeting by visiting bit.ly/CTHC_CTHU_vPIM.

Throughout the meeting, the public may ask questions to be answered immediately after the presentation by visiting bit.ly/CTHC_CTHU_vPIM_Comments.

The presentation will be available for download following the meeting by visiting bit.ly/CTHC_CTHU_Presentation.

Those who are unable to join the meeting may submit questions before or after; these will be responded to via email at a later date.

Individuals who are unable to access the meeting documents online may contact project Public Involvement Lead Athena Kuhl by phone at 262-933-0467 or by email at athena@devorpr.com, and arrangements will be made to share the information.

A copy of the virtual project information meeting invitation — including a map of the project area — is available here.