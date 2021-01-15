Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 15, 2021: 13,572 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,572 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 58 more than Thursday. There have been 248 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 66,035 negative test results, a positive rate of 8067/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 367 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 216 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 870 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Randall — 193 cases

Twin Lakes — 330 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 214 cases

Paris — 86 cases

Brighton — 98 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 518,251 positive tests and 2,427,631 negative tests with 5,3220 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 49,343 positives as of Friday.