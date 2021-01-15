County health officer urges Tiers 1a and 1b individuals to fill out COVID-19 vaccination form

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

Individuals and organizations that fall within Tiers 1a and 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule are now urged to fill out an online form to help link them with a local vaccine provider, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said today.

Tier 1a — the only group currently eligible to receive the vaccine — includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents and, as of this week, law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Tier 1b, the start date of which has not yet been announced by the State of Wisconsin, may include all individuals age 65 and older, plus frontline essential workers such as corrections officers, and workers in the food and agricultural sectors, grocery stores, the U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, public transit, education (teachers and support staff members) and child care.

Freiheit noted that the tier structures are subject to change pending State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) guidance.

The Kenosha County form is available at http://bit.ly/KCTier1a1b.

“While we have had some Tier 1a providers contact us at the Division of Health, we know that there are many more out there — home health care workers, for example — that are still in search of the vaccine,” Freiheit said. “We want to help link Tier 1a workers and organizations with vaccine providers, because the faster we can vaccinate that population, the sooner we’ll be allowed to move on to Tier 1b and the subsequent stages of the vaccination plan.

“Meantime, we’d like to get contact information for those in Tier 1b so we can get information to them when it is their turn to be vaccinated.”

The Kenosha County Division of Health is following the phase recommendations set forth by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and SDMAC. Freiheit said Kenosha County will be able to move on to Tier 1b when directed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services,

when the majority of those in Tier 1a across the state are vaccinated.

“While we do not yet know when we will be authorized to move on to Tier 1b, Tier 1c and, ultimately, the general public, we look forward to sharing that information as soon as it becomes available,” Freiheit said.

A full list of tiers detailing who is allowed to receive vaccination at this time and other vaccination information is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Hub website, at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub.

As vaccine distribution continues, Freiheit said it remains important to continue important precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

These measures include:

— Wear a mask when in public, even in outdoor locations (particularly, where social distancing is difficult).

— Do not gather with people outside of your own household. If you must do so, wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart.

— Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing thoroughly and rinsing completely.

— Stay home if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested.