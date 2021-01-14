Spring Election 2021: Brighton School District board authorizes building improvement referendum

Voters in Brighton School District #1 will be able to vote in on a $3.9 million building improvement referendum on April 6.

From a news release from the district:

The Brighton School District #l ‘s Board of Education formally and unanimously approved the adoption of a referendum question to secure funding in order to improve the District’s facilities at the board meeting Wednesday evening. The April 6, 2021 referendum question asks District

voters to approve a $3.975 million general obligation bond levy to fund site improvements, renovations, additions and urgent maintenance issues at the Brighton school during a Spring referendum.

Included in the scope of the $3.975 million proposed project would be the addition of a Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) and Agricultural Lab, as well as renovations to the library/media center and music/art classroom, the addition of a Special Education Suite, improve site safety, parking and traffic flow, and numerous smaller-scale updates and maintenance issues. The scope of the proposed project was determined after a year of study and evaluation of the needs facing the District by

the District’s Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) and their consulting partners, CG Schmidt Construction and FGM Architects. The FAC and their consulting team completed their final recommendation to the Board of Education at their fifth and final meeting on Tuesday, January 12.

“After a lot of work by the District, our consulting team, and our Facilities Advisory Committee, we’re confident that the plan that we’re proposing will help put our District in a good position to provide a quality education to our students for the next 20 years,” says District Administrator Matt Eggert.



“Right now, we are facing a lot of very real and very urgent needs in our school, including a need to provide our students with modern learning environments in STEM studies and special education, and especially in regards to needed maintenance and building improvements. This plan would help us meet those needs while still maximizing the value to the taxpayer by taking advantage of low construction costs and interest rates, which are only going to continue to increase in the next few years.”

If the referendum is approved by voters, the proposed bond levy would carry an annual tax impact of $0.38 per each $1,000 of assessed fair market home value; for a $100,000 home this would equate to approximately 10 cents a day. This bond levy is partially offset by a recent drop in the district’s mill rate as the district prepares to retire past debt.

For more information about the proposed projects, the work of the FAC, or the potential tax impact to homeowners, visit the District’s website at www.brightonshool.net or contact Matt Eggert,

District Administrator, at meggert@brightonschool.net or 878-2191, extension 102.