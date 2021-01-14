A little snow expected Thursday

Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

We are expected to get a little snow Thursday and Thursday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow, which could start as rain, is most likely to start falling late this afternoon. Accumulation here is expected to be about 1 inch total.

If you are traveling out of the area Thursday, bear in mind that much of the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory and set to get more snow than us.

Early Thursday morning you may see some patchy fog.

Thursday’s high temperature should be 37.