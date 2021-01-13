Warm Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday should be a bit warmer than you might expect for mid January in Wisconsin, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday’s high should reach 38 and Thursday’s 37. It still will be clody, but at least it will be warmer.

Later Thursday and into Thursday night there will be a chance of snow, with perhaps about an inch of accumulation expected.

Temperatures will begin to cool some starting Friday and Saturday, when the high will be in the lowers 30s, with highs in the upper 20s creeping in by Sunday.