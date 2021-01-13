U.S. Rep. Steil votes against impeachment

U. S. Rep. Bryan Steil voted no on an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.

The impeachment article passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 232 to 197.

About his vote, Steil said (via news release):

I voted against impeaching President Trump. This impeachment vote not only sets a horrible precedent for future administrations, but it further divides the country. Speaker Pelosi’s sham process included no hearings, no investigation, no witness testimony, and no due process. Despite all other challenges facing our country, like vaccine allocation and distribution, we are spending time on a divisive impeachment one week before the inauguration of the next president. When Congress uses its constitutional powers for political expediency, no one wins.”

Steil’s district includes all of Kenosha County.