Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 13, 2021: 13,414 positives

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,414 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 28 more than Tuesday. There have been 245 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 65,705 negative test results, a positive rate of 7973/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 362 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 212 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 852 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 191 cases (1 more cases than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 323 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 211 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 86 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 98 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 513,270 positive tests and 2,414,873 negative tests with 5,248 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 48,827 positives as of Wednesday.