Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 12, 2021: 13,386 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,386 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 179 more than Monday. There have been 243 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 65,526 negative test results, a positive rate of 7956/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 360 cases (13 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 211 cases (4 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 846 cases (36 more than Monday)

Randall — 190 cases (6 more cases than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 321 cases (11 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 208 cases (5 more than Monday)

Paris — 84 cases (2 more than Monday)

Brighton — 98 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 511,136 positive tests and 2,409,580 negative tests with 5,211 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 48,723 positives as of Tuesday.