Agenda: Wilmot UHS Board special and regular meeting Jan. 13, 2021

Jan 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a sp[special meeting and regular meeting on Wednesday at the school.

First up is a special board meeting with the Leadership Team, starting at 5 p.m. in Community Room 180. Among the agenda items are:

  • Board/Leadership Team Logistics
  • Building Usage Requests
  • Open Enrollment
  • Trouvaille
  • Technology Planning

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Haas Auditorium. Among the agenda items are:

  • Open Enrollment
  • Summer School Dates/Times

The full agenda is available here.

