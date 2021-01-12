Agenda: Wilmot UHS Board special and regular meeting Jan. 13, 2021

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a sp[special meeting and regular meeting on Wednesday at the school.

First up is a special board meeting with the Leadership Team, starting at 5 p.m. in Community Room 180. Among the agenda items are:

Board/Leadership Team Logistics

Building Usage Requests

Open Enrollment

Trouvaille

Technology Planning

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Haas Auditorium. Among the agenda items are:

Open Enrollment

Summer School Dates/Times

The full agenda is available here.