Agenda: Paddock Lake committee of the whole meeting Jan. 13, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.
No formal votes are taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Among the agenda items are:
- Property revaluation and assessors agreement.
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission water rate increase.
- Water Patrol invoice for 2020.
The agenda also includes a closed session for the purpose of:
- Employee performance review discussion.
- Conferring with legal counsel.