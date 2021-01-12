Agenda: Paddock Lake committee of the whole meeting Jan. 13, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

No formal votes are taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Among the agenda items are:

Property revaluation and assessors agreement.

Wisconsin Public Service Commission water rate increase.

Water Patrol invoice for 2020.

The agenda also includes a closed session for the purpose of:

Employee performance review discussion.

Conferring with legal counsel.

The full agenda is available here.