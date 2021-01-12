Agenda: Paddock Lake committee of the whole meeting Jan. 13, 2021

Jan 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

No formal votes are taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Property revaluation and assessors agreement.
  • Wisconsin Public Service Commission water rate increase.
  • Water Patrol invoice for 2020.

The agenda also includes a closed session for the purpose of:

  • Employee performance review discussion.
  • Conferring with legal counsel.

The full agenda is available here.

