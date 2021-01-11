Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jan 11th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 26400 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: One vehicle involved.

Share3
Tweet
3 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Salem Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives