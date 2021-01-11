Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 11, 2021: 13,110 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 13,110 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 179 more than Friday. There have been 241 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 65,378 negative test results, a positive rate of 7792/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 347 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 207 cases (10 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 810 cases (22 more than Friday)

Randall — 184 cases (2 more cases than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 310 cases

Wheatland — 203 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paris — 82 cases (2 more than Friday)

Brighton — 97 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 508,346 positive tests and 2,405,734 negative tests with 5,162 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 48,336 positives as of Monday.